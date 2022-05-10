DENVER (KDVR) — Adams County School District 14 has lost its accreditation.

The Colorado State Board of Education removed the district’s accreditation status on Tuesday and also began the process of reorganizing it.

“The process for reorganizing a school district takes more than a year and allows multiple opportunities for community participation. Adams 14 schools will remain open during this process,” the board wrote in a news release.

Adams 14 has also been directed to work with the organization TNTP as a partial manager “to continue working on improving student outcomes.”

Adams 14 includes schools in Commerce City and is bilingual and economically disadvantaged. Under the state’s direction, it will now form a planning committee with the other county school districts to develop a reorganization plan. That will involve public hearings and, ultimately, a public vote on the plan.

The other districts to be involved are Mapleton School District, Adams 12 Five Star Schools and Brighton School District 27J.

Adams 14 accountability measures so far

Adams 14 had been under external management since 2018. According to the state, the school district has gotten the two lowest ratings on the state accountability system since a law guiding school accountability took effect in 2009.

In January, Adams 14 ended its management agreement, putting them out of compliance with the 2018 order. The district has been involved in an “extended accountability hearing” since April, which culminated in the Tuesday board decisions.

External reports on the district have mentioned the possibility of reorganizing the district, as seen in a March report that also recommended the closure of Adams City High School. Central Elementary School is also under review for improvement.