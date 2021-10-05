Adams 14 plans to comply with requirements to become reaccredited

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams 14 School District announced Tuesday that it plans to comply with requirements to become reaccredited with the state.

The state board of education voted to remove the district’s accreditation Monday after the district missed a deadline to show it’s working to improve.

The state board required Adams 14 to submit a joint statement with a board directed manager confirming the two are working together.

The board of education ordered an external manager work with the district back in 2018.

State education officials say the district can get its accreditation back by submitting the joint confirmation statement by Thursday, along with a memorandum of understanding.