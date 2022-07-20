COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – The president of Adams 14 handed in her resignation this week just a few months after the district lost its accreditation.

The Adams County School District 14 Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Karla Loria received President Ramona Lewis’s resignation on Sunday and now they’ll begin the process of replacing her.

“The district wishes President Lewis well on her future endeavors and is grateful for her tireless efforts and dedication to Adams 14’s students and community,” an email from the district said.

Lewis, whose contract was set to run through November of 2023, began serving the district back in 1997 when she started her career as an administrative assistant to the director of the Adams 14 Student Services department.

Since then, she completed a 12-year stay in Westminster Public Schools, serving as a superintendent, a board of education executive assistant and a manager of a human resources department within the school system.

She also served as the Denver Public Schools Board of Education executive assistant until 2020 when she took on the role of policy specialist for the Colorado Association of School Boards.

According to officials with the Adams 14 Board of Education, Lewis was pivotal in hiring the current superintendent who has been leading the district’s turnaround since the loss of the district’s accreditation.

The board now plans to post the job vacancy. After they fill that position through an internal voting process, they’ll then vote on the next Board President.