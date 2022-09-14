COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The state education board has restored accreditation for the Adams 14 School District.

In a Wednesday vote, the Colorado State Board of Education approved reaccreditation 6-1. The board said the decision came “after hearing the district was facing increased challenges because of confusion over what the loss of accreditation meant.”

“The district reported difficulty hiring international bilingual teachers because of confusion over what loss of accreditation means,” the state board said in a statement.

Adams 14 welcomed the development.

“Commissioner (of Education Dr. Katy) Anthes reached out and we discussed her intention to recommend to the state board the reinstatement of our accreditation due to the negative impact it has on our students’ learning and our ability to recruit teachers. This is a great move for our students and our community,” Adams 14 Superintendent Dr. Karla Loria said.

Still, a state effort to reorganize the district will continue. Adams 14 remains opposed to the measure.

“Alongside other Adams County school districts, we will oppose any efforts to reorganize the district because we know it will only harm the community,” Joe Salazar, Adams 14’s chief legal counsel, said in a statement.

Adams 14 School District accreditation timeline

Adams 14 had been under external management since 2018. According to the state, the school district has gotten the two lowest ratings on the state accountability system since a law guiding school accountability took effect in 2009.

In January, Adams 14 ended its management agreement, putting the district out of compliance with the 2018 order. The district had been involved in an “extended accountability hearing” since April until the state board voted in May to revoke accreditation.

Adams 14 includes schools in Commerce City and is bilingual and economically disadvantaged. Under the state’s direction, it will planning committee with the other county school districts to develop a reorganization plan. That will involve public hearings and, ultimately, a public vote on the plan.