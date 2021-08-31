Adams 12 Five Star Schools alters mask policy after Tri-County Health change

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams 12 Five Star Schools has changed the mask policy to require all students from preschool through 12th grade to wear a mask indoors, effective Sept. 1.

The district spans between Adams and Broomfield counties, and originally decided to only require masks inside for students preschool through sixth grade.

Adams 12 said it would stick with the policy implemented on Aug. 24, even when Adams County said it would opt out and leave it up to individual districts to decide. But since Tri-County Health announced its mandate for every person age 2 and up to wear a mask in schools and childcare facilities, and that counties will not be able to opt out, the district revamped its policy.

All staff are required to wear masks indoors. Visitors and volunteers in all school and district buildings are required to wear a mask. Masks are also required on buses.