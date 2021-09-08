Adam Turk selected as Greeley’s Interim Police Chief

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Turk was selected as the City of Greeley’s Interim Police Chief following the retirement of current Chief Mark Jones on Sept. 11.

Turk is currently the deputy police chief and began serving as a police officer with the city in 1999. He has served as a detective and patrol officer, became a detective staff supervising sergeant in 2007, was promoted to lieutenant in 2013 and became deputy police chief in 2018.

“Based on his experience, community involvement, and administrative leadership, I am confident that in this interim phase, Adam will step into his leadership role and serve the community with continued integrity and stewardship,”said Interim City Manager Raymond Lee.

Lee appointed Turk to the interim role beginning Sept. 12. A national search for the permanent replacement is underway.

“I am excited to lead the department as interim chief, working alongside 219 professionals who work tirelessly serving the citizens of Greeley,” Turk said.