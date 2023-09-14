DENVER (KDVR) — The one and only Adam Sandler has announced a massive North American tour, and he’s making his way to the Mile High City.

On Wednesday, Sandler posted “Let’s have some fun” in an Instagram post accompanied by the announcement of his “The I Missed You Tour.”

The actor and comedian is heading to 25 cities. This tour follows the success of the “Adam Sandler LIVE” tour that sold out earlier this year.

Sandler is hitting the road in just a few days with the first show kicking off in Vancouver on Oct. 12.

The comedian will close out his tour in Denver and perform at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12. So get your credit cards ready, tickets go on sale in just a few hours.

Tickets go on sale Thursday

Live Nation is holding a presale on Sept. 14 at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster with additional venue and official platinum presales going on sale on Thursday, as well.

For the general public, tickets will go on sale one day later on Friday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m.