DENVER (KDVR) — The minor league ice hockey team the Colorado Eagles got quite the surprise when an award-winning comedian stopped by.

“Is that Gilmore again??” said the Eagles on X, formally known as Twitter.

Happy Gilmore himself, Adam Sandler, visited the Colorado Eagles team on Tuesday.

In a photo posted by the team, Sandler was decked out in an Eagles jersey, sporting the maroon and blue. The Colorado Eagles are a minor league hockey team in the American Hockey League and an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Sandler’s jersey even had an Avs patch on the shoulder.

The team also posted a hockey clip from his movie “Happy Gilmore” on X and replaced his helmet patch with the Eagles logo.

Sandler isn’t the only star spotted in the photo, fellow comedians Rob Schneider and Jon Loughran also visited the Eagles.

The comedian played at the Eagle’s home Blue Arena, formerly the Budweiser Events Center, in Loveland on Dec. 4 and has a nearly sold-out show at Ball Arean on Dec. 12.

Sandler’s “I Miss You Tour” was announced in September following the success of the “Adam Sandler LIVE” tour that sold out earlier this year.

There are a few, if any, tickets available on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday.

The Colorado Eagles are currently 9-8 and eighth in the Western Conference.