DENVER (KDVR) — Adam Frisch officially launched his 2024 campaign for the seat in Colorado’s 3rd District which is currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert.

Just months after Frisch lost to Boebert by a margin of 546 votes, the Western Slope businessman announced that he will run again.

Frisch is a Democrat and former Aspen city council member. In the November election, he had a strong showing in the race, leading Boebert by thousands of votes on election night, but it wasn’t enough to beat the incumbent.

The November race was so close, a mandatory recount was ordered, and while Boebert’s lead against Frisch was razor-thin, the final outcome proved her to be the winner.

However, Frisch was not deterred by the votes and said he will campaign to face Boebert once again.

“It was the honor of a lifetime building a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters who rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote in 2022. But our work in CO-3 is not done. November’s election results showed us that Boebert is weak and will be defeated, which is why I have decided to launch my 2024 congressional campaign. Despite her near-loss in a district that favored Republicans by nine points, Boebert has only doubled down on her divisive antics, attention-seeking, and angertainment that does nothing to benefit the people of Southern and Western Colorado. Out of all the extremists in Congress, we’ve proven that Boebert is the only one who can be defeated. I humbly ask for your support as I get back to work to give CO-3 a representative who will take the job seriously and work across the aisle. When elected, I will join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to find solutions and deliver results for the families, businesses, and communities in this district,” Frisch said in his announcement.

Frisch will begin his campaign tour on Wednesday in Pueblo.