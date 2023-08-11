GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The family and friends of Adam Michael Fresquez marched in front of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Friday. They are upset no charges have been filed or arrests made in his killing at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater.

That was three months ago. His mother is pleading for justice.

“This has been terrible. I mean, the worst thing a mother could ever have happen. I don’t think we’ve actually got a chance to mourn because we are still trying to fight for justice for Adam,” Fresquez’s mother, Lena Mendez, said.

Officers found Fresquez with fatal gunshot wounds. FOX31 was told the shooter left the scene and later called 911 to turn himself in.

“We don’t understand why he was released two hours later after shooting and killing my son and leaving him in the parking lot to die,” Mendez said.

“We want accountability. We are looking for justice. We want some answers,” Fresquez’s father, Juan Mendez, said.

Adam Michael Fresquez was killed May 3 after a shooting at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater (Credit: Edgewater Police Department on behalf of Adam Fresquez’s family)

If Tesla station shooter surrendered, why no arrests?

The Denver Justice Project is also asking questions and said someone needs to be held accountable.

“It just seems incredibly drawn out,” said Alexander Landau, Denver Justice Project’s co-executive director. “Our communities — Black, brown, Indigenous — are used to being locked up and then being found innocent or guilty later. And that is not the case in this particular case.”

The district attorney’s office responded to the demonstration.

“We are aware that the family of Adam Fresquez has organized another protest at our office this afternoon. We would like to clarify that this case has not been presented to our office for charges. We have been in touch with the Edgewater Police Department, who assured us that they are actively investigating Mr. Fresquez’s death,” said Brionna Boatright, director of public affairs for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“We again offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Fresquez’s family and friends and continue to maintain open lines of communication with the family’s representative. We understand that loved ones are frustrated and respect their right to peaceful protest,” Boatright added.

FOX31 also reached out to the Edgewater Police Department for a response and had not heard back as of Friday afternoon.