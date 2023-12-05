In 33-year-old Adam Fresquez's death, police have not released the shooter's identity

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family is pushing for justice seven months after their loved one was shot and killed at an Edgewater Tesla charging station.

The shooter continues to remain unidentified by law enforcement and is so far uncharged as the district attorney now reviews the case.

Loved ones of Adam Fresquez lit candles and shared prayers and pictures of the 33-year-old outside of Edgewater City Council on Tuesday night.

Fresquez was shot at a Tesla charging station on May 3. Autopsy results state he was bear sprayed and shot in the back in what police say the shooter claimed was self-defense.

Fresquez’s family members still do not know the identity of the person who killed their loved one. They told FOX31 they only have been told he shot him twice in the back and left the scene before turning himself in.

“Seven months have been miserable with no answers, no rest, no nothing. Just being left in the dark,” Fresquez’s sister, Crystal, said.

Adam Michael Fresquez was killed May 3 after a shooting at a Tesla charging station in Edgewater (Credit: Edgewater Police Department on behalf of Adam Fresquez’s family)

Edgewater shooting case in DA’s hands

Edgewater’s police chief told FOX31 that the intent is to release this person’s name after District Attorney Alexis King reaches a decision in the case. He said the Edgewater Police Department presented the case to the district attorney’s office in mid-September.

“Now that DA King has it, we’re hopeful,” Crystal said. “We are hopeful that she will do the right thing and there will be charges brought. So we’re not rushing her.”

In the meantime, Fresquez’s family addressed the city council again on Tuesday.

“We just want answers, and we’re hoping with the new people voted into city council that we can get some kind of help,” Fresquez’s sister, Janice, said.

Because of the pending investigation, officials with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office declined to comment any further.