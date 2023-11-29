DENVER (KDVR) — Jason Segel was spotted in the Mile High City throughout this weekend. The beloved actor, most commonly known for his role in the TV series “How I Met Your Mother,” visited some of the local hot spots around the city.

You may also recognize the actor from the movies “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Bad Teacher.”

Here’s where he went around the city:

Osaka Ramen

Segel taste tested Osaka Ramen.

He’s seen posing for a picture at Osaka Ramen on Monday. According to Osaka Ramen’s Facebook post, Segel chose the restaurant just by looking up: “Best ramen in Denver.”

Jason Segel at Osaka Ramen (Photo courtesy of Jeff Osaka)

If you’re curious about what Segel ate, the table ordered the birria and tonkotsu ramen bowls, according to Osaka’s PR team.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

Segel also visited some other Denver favorites.

Segel sightings were reported at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center which is hosting Cirque: Spirit of Christmas.

Segel was in the very front row, according to a cast member’s post on Facebook on Friday.

Denver Zoo

He also went to the Denver Zoo.

Segel is seen on the zoo’s social media on Tuesday. He’s smiling next to Kayla Radomski and a flamingo. In another photo, Radomski is feeding a giraffe.

Radomski is a Denver local and actress known for “Footloose” and “Once Upon a Time.”

According to the PR team, Segel visited Denver to visit his significant other, who lives in the Mile High City.