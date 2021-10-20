Actor for ‘Terror in the Corn’ experiences medical emergency at Anderson Farms; investigation underway

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An actor and employee of Anderson Farms experienced a medical emergency while working in the “Terror in the Corn” attraction.

An operations manager for Anderson Farms said that on Oct. 17, customers discovered the employee in the attraction.

Emergency services were called, according to the operations manager, and the employee was taken to the hospital.

The employee is currently recovering at home.

Anderson Farms released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our employees and guests is of utmost importance to Anderson Farms. Anderson Farms is still gathering additional information about this incident, including speaking with other employees that witnessed this incident, in order to identify exactly what happened. Following its investigation, Anderson Farms will make any changes necessary to further ensure the safety of our employees and guests.”