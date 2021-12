FILE – In this July 20, 2014 file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. Six states in the U.S. West that rely on the Colorado River to sustain cities and farms rebuked a plan to build an underground pipeline that would transport billions of gallons of water through the desert to southwest Utah. In a joint letter Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, water officials from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming urged the U.S. government to halt the approval process for the project, which would bring water 140 miles (225 km) from Lake Powell in northern Arizona to the growing area surrounding St. George, Utah. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Ahead of a conference of the Colorado River Water Users Association next week in Las Vegas, a group of conservationists held a press conference on the overuse of water within the Colorado River Basin Monday.

The group comes from Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Mexico. The Utah Rivers Council was a part of the briefing.

You can watch the news conference on FOX31 NOW in the player above.