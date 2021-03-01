Activist group gives back to community during COVID vigil in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) —Along a humming busy stretch of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, megaphone amplified chants can be heard between the cars that speed by.

Members of Black Hammer, a group focused on empowering disenfranchised and marginalized communities, held its monthly candlelight vigil Sunday outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library to reflect on the challenges of the pandemic.

“Remember all that we’ve lost, including our loved ones, along with the sense of life that we lost prior to all of this,” said Secretary General of the group Anco Nahuel. “Specifically Black and brown communities have not had the opportunity to actually grieve what we have lost.”

The group put together food, clothes and masks to hand out to the public, often just getting off a bus at a nearby stop.

Volunteers say this was an opportunity to give back to a community that has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic from a health and economics standpoint.