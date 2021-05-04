‘Active situation’ at Riverwalk Apartments in Brighton

A SWAT situation in Brighton at the Riverwalk Apartments on May 4, 2021 (Credit: KDVR)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department says it is responding to an active situation at the Riverwalk Apartments.

The incident was reported around 9:25 a.m. at 744 Mockingbird Street on Tuesday morning.

Police said residents in the direct area have been evacuated. BPD also said the area is secure, but they are urging residents to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information and we will update this story with new details.