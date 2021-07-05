Active police investigation in Greenwood Village

The area near Preserve Parkway North at East Chestnut Court is closed for an active police investigation. (Photo credit: Mike Roberts)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Greenwood Village officials said Monday the area near Preserve Parkway North at East Chestnut Court was closed for an active police investigation.

In a tweet, Greenwood Village authorities advised motorists to avoid the area and use Elm Court as an alternative.

Police told FOX31 they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a domestic dispute in the 5100 Block of East Maplewood Place. A female was transported to a hospital.

The man involved in the incident then fled the scene, but deputies were able to contact him by phone. He was making suicidal statements to them.

While investigating that, police said they received a call of a vehicle on fire at a location nearby. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased male in the 4000 Block of East Chestnut Court in Greenwood Village.

Investigators say they believe the fire is related to the man’s death.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.