Action Alert Day extended again, Air Quality Index levels slightly drop

DENVER (KDVR) — Air quality continues to be poor along the Front Range, so the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Air Quality Council have extended the Action Alert Day until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Ozone levels on the Air Quality Index Wednesday were at 71, which is down from 80 on Tuesday. That level remains in the moderate category which means unusually sensitive people should keep outside activity to a minimum.

The fine particulates registered at 105 on the AQI, down from 108 Tuesday. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should keep time outside to a minimum under the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

The Pinpoint Weather team said a cold front arriving late on Thursday will increase the chance for rain which will help to reduce some of the smoke in the air.