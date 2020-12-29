Act of vandalism caused Aspen gas outage

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A natural gas leak on Sunday night affecting 3,500 meters has been deemed an act of vandalism by investigators.

Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor said an investigation has been launched and they are asking the public for information or recognition of the vandals handwriting.

Officials from the Black Hills Energy Company said crews are working door-to-door to individually turn off each of the 3,500 meters affected. The company has to purge the system before restarting it, leaving a largely affected area without heat.

“The process of bringing customers back on to the system requires several steps,” said Vance Crocker, vice president of operations Black Hills Energy Colorado. “We must first make sure all gas meters are off, then purge the system so it’s ready for the reintroduction of the natural gas supply. Finally, our technicians will go door-to-door and relight each customer’s gas appliances.”

Residents were told not to relight their systems and that authorities would do so when it is safe. Pitkin County ran out of heaters it was giving away and is trying to obtain more for residents in need.