ACLU of Colorado sues DougCo school district, sheriff after autistic child handcuffed

DENVER (KDVR) – ACLU of Colorado is suing the Douglas County School District, Douglas County Sheriff and several school resource officers over an incident where an 11-year-old Hispanic child with autism was allegedly handcuffed and left in a patrol car for hours.

The incident allegedly caused the child to bang his head repeatedly and sustain injuries.

In the lawsuit, ACLU of Colorado claims school resource officers, without seeking medical attention, drove the child to a juvenile detention center and placed him in custody until his parents were able to post a $25,000 bond.

ACLU of Colorado is suing the district and officers involved in this case for violating the student’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fourth Amendment.

“When we saw him, his forehead and arms were so swollen and bruised,” the child’s mother, Michelle Hanson, said in a media statement. “A.V. [my son] doesn’t headbang. He must have been extremely dysregulated. After we bailed him out, he wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t speak. A.V. was — is — definitely traumatized. We all are.”

Hanson is being represented by ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein, Senior Staff Attorney Sara Neel, Staff Attorney Arielle Herzberg and ACLU Cooperating Attorney Jack Robinson of Spies, Powers & Robinson, P.C.