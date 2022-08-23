GRANBY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Granby Police Department is looking for the people responsible for stealing Morris, an orange cat that belongs to Country Ace Hardware, last week.

Police said it happened on Aug. 18 during the afternoon.

Ace Hardware said that Morris was greeting neighbors in the businesses parking lot near Debbie’s Drive In when he was kidnapped.

“We have it on video but need your help in identifying who it is that has him. Our goal is simply to get Morris returned home where he can continue to bring smiles to our team and community as he roams the store and lot. No questions asked. Please bring Morris home!” Ace Hardware said on Facebook.

Here is a look at Morris from a photo shared by Granby Ace Hardware:

Morris the cat (Granby Ace Hardware)

If you have any information on the people or vehicle in the photos, or have any information regarding this case, please call Granby Police Department at 970-887-3007.