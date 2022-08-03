If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Crisis Center 24-hour Crisis Line at 303-688-8484 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit TheHotline.org.

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Just two days before a man was accused of shooting and killing a woman and her teenage daughter in Loveland, someone reported to police that he talked about killing his wife. But nothing happened to stop him.

“This was investigated and did not have probable cause for any criminal violations,” Loveland Police said on Wednesday.

The department released a timeline showing more than a year of documented concerns around Javier Acevedo Jr., who is accused of killing Lindsay Daum, 41, and her 16-year-old daughter, Meadow Sinner, before turning a gun on himself as police closed in.

The timeline from police shows how courts in Denver and Larimer counties each made judgments about Acevedo’s reported threats. But in Larimer County, Daum’s multiple attempts to protect herself from the man who is accused of killing her were denied.

Accused killer was in court for the year before his death

The timeline from Loveland Police begins on March 16, 2021, when Acevedo legally bought a 12-gauge Tokarev Monastor 102 semi-automatic shotgun.

Just months later, on June 18, 2021, someone — not Daum — filed a protection order against Acevedo in Denver County, and he was ordered to give up his guns. Court records reviewed by FOX31 show “Annis” presided over his arraignment that day, when the protection order was also issued. Because of the format of the digital summary for this case, the full name of the judge is not listed.

By Sept. 1, 2021, Daum had filed for a protection order of her own in Larimer County to keep Acevedo away from her and three children in her home.

FOX31 reviewed what Daum filed in court. She claimed Acevedo slammed her into a wall, choked her and head-butted her. “Javier is continually violent towards myself and my kids. Javier sexually assaulted my daughter,” she wrote on the protection order paperwork.

The temporary order was granted. After the next court hearing was delayed, police said “all parties” involved in the case showed up at a hearing on Sept. 28. A judge denied a permanent protection order. Court records show the judge in the case was Judge Patrick Esser.

By Nov. 4, 2021, a mandatory criminal protection order was issued against Acevedo in Larimer County, “listing two protected juvenile parties.” He was not required to give up his guns. Court records show Judge Cara M. Boxberger presided over his advisement that day.

Just a week later, on Nov. 10, 2021, a Denver County court also issued a mandatory criminal protection order in a separate case, ordered him to give up his guns and put him on GPS ankle monitoring while he was out on bond. Court records show that, again, “Annis” presided over his arraignment that day, when the protection order was also issued and bond set.

On Jan. 22, Daum reported that Acevedo “had possibly violated the protection order involving her children,” but “Loveland Police Department investigated and found no probable cause for any criminal violations.” Two days later, a police representative advised Daum on filing a civil protection order.

Woman filed for protection order a month before homicides

Daum did that on June 15, aiming to protect herself on Acevedo. In that document, reviewed by FOX31, Daum claimed that “Javier Acevedo Junior called me and threatened to kill me.” It also states that he slashed her tires and keyed a vulgar word into the side of her vehicle.

The temporary restraining order was granted the next day. But on June 28, “all parties” in the case appeared in court, and the judge denied permanent protection. Court records show the judge in the case was again Esser, who denied Daum’s last attempt to get a permanent restraining order in September of last year.

Still, police suspected that Acevedo was involving himself in Daum’s life. Less than two weeks before the shooting, on July 14, police suspect Acevedo identified himself as a neighbor and called police to complain “about illegal activity” at Daum’s Pavo Street home.

“Loveland Police Department investigated the claims and suspected that Acevedo was pretending to be the neighbor and making the claims. The case was still under investigation before Acevedo’s death,” the department said.

Two days before police say Acevedo pulled the trigger on Daum and her daughter, on July 26, “Loveland Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen that alleged Acevedo made a statement to them about killing his wife. This was investigated and did not have probable cause for any criminal violations.”

On July 28, Daum and Sinner were killed. Hours later, police found Acevedo in Erie, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On his ankle was the Denver-ordered GPS monitor.