BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Jose Flores Ortiz was formally charged with impersonating a peace officer and several crimes Thursday after allegedly trying to pull over an off-duty cop.
Brighton police were called about someone impersonating an officer on Interstate 76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Flores Ortiz turned on red and blue lights on a silver Dodge Durango with two stripes down the length of the vehicle. Shortly after, Flores Ortiz brake-checked the vehicle he was trying to pull over and forced the driver, an off-duty Adams County Sheriff deputy in his personal car, to the side of the road, according to Brighton police.
Flores Ortiz is charged with:
- Impersonating a peace officer
- Prohibited use of a weapon
- Driving under the influence
- Reckless driving
- Use or possession of red or blue lights
- Illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle
His next court appearance is Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m.