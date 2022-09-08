BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Jose Flores Ortiz was formally charged with impersonating a peace officer and several crimes Thursday after allegedly trying to pull over an off-duty cop.

Brighton police were called about someone impersonating an officer on Interstate 76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested for impersonating a Brighton peace officer. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)



Flores Ortiz turned on red and blue lights on a silver Dodge Durango with two stripes down the length of the vehicle. Shortly after, Flores Ortiz brake-checked the vehicle he was trying to pull over and forced the driver, an off-duty Adams County Sheriff deputy in his personal car, to the side of the road, according to Brighton police.

Flores Ortiz is charged with:

Impersonating a peace officer

Prohibited use of a weapon

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Use or possession of red or blue lights

Illegal possession or consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle

His next court appearance is Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m.