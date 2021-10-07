Accreditation restored for Adams 14 schools

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Education announced Thursday that accreditation has been restored for the Adams 14 School District.

CDE said the district’s accreditation was restored after it complied with a State Board of Education order that required the district to sign a memorandum of understanding and joint letter with its management partner, confirming it will resume working together to turn around the district’s low academic performance.

“We are pleased to return to a focus on students, teachers and families in Adams 14, now that the district and MGT have put aside their disputes and come back into compliance with the board’s order,” said Angelika Schroeder, state board chair. “Making substantial change in a district that has struggled for years will need everyone’s focus. Students, teachers and families in Adams 14 deserve nothing less.”

In a release on Thursday, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said she hopes this hiccup in the process is over.

“Turning around a school district is extremely difficult and needs everyone working together with a shared purpose — and that is to make dramatic improvements for the children of Adams 14,” she said. “We can’t do this work without everyone on board and everyone working for the same goal. I appreciate that the district and MGT will resume this important work.”

In 2018, the Colorado Board of Education ordered ordered the district to work with an external manager “in an effort to produce dramatic academic improvement,” the CDE said in a news release.

Adams 14 quit working with the external management partner, MGT, back in August, and failed to abide by an Oct. 1 deadline to reaffirm their work together.

The school board said that during the temporary loss of accreditation, the district’s schools remained open and funded.