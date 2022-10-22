CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) – First responders were called to the scene of an accident Saturday morning after a vehicle ended up in the water.

According to Golden Fire, a vehicle crashed into the water in Clear Creek Canyon early Saturday morning.

(Credit: Golden Fire)

Golden Fire said that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle by themselves, sustaining no injuries in the process.

What led up to this accident is not known at this point, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released.

(Credit: Golden Fire)

Golden Fire was assisted during the process of recovering the vehicle by Stadium Medical and the Colorado State Patrol.