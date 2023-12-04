ARVADA Colo. (KDVR) — Slow down and watch your surroundings: That’s the message some neighbors in Arvada want to send after a driver ran a stop sign, striking a horse and the rider.

The impact from that crash was so hard that the horse had to be put down.

It’s not surprising to neighbors. They said drivers blow past the stop sign in the area of West 52nd Avenue and Eldridge Street all the time, and they told FOX31 it was a matter of time before something tragic like this happened.

If you travel in the area, you’re bound to see the sight of riders on their horses. Kristen Canelli owns and operates Sundance Stables.

“We have about 40 horses here,” she said. “You don’t go into the boarding business to make money. It’s for the passion and love of the horses.”

It’s that love for the horses that brought her to tears when she learned what happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

“It was absolutely senseless,” Canelli said. “It did not have to happen.”

Fast drivers ‘blow the stop signs’

Colorado State Patrol said the car was traveling westbound on 52nd while the horse and rider were northbound on Eldridge when the driver ran past the stop sign. The horse and its rider were hit.

“The rider was not injured,” Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said.

Sadly, that wasn’t the case for the horse

“I did see that it was euthanized,” he said.

The horse was known in the area.

“It was a gal we had seen for years riding up and down the road peacefully on the side of the road,” Canelli said. “The person in the car ran the stop sign and hit the horse head-on and shattered the horse’s legs. The rider hit the hood and went into the windshield.”

She has lived in the area for nearly 15 years and said she knows the dangers of the intersection.

“People are going 50 or even more on this road, and they are always blowing Eldridge or Indiana (Street) because they’re going so fast they cannot stop,” Canelli said. “They blow the stop signs, and this time, it ended up in the death of a horse and almost the death of a rider.”

A plea for safety improvements in Arvada

She would like to see more patrolling or speed bumps to slow drivers down to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I can only imagine what that rider was feeling at the time seeing a car coming her way. What could she do? It could have been avoided. It’s absolutely tragic,” she said. “This is a horse community. You are bound to see horses out here. They belong out here. We got to do something about the traffic in this area and how fast people are going.”

Troopers told FOX31 the driver was charged with disregard of a traffic control device, which was the stop sign.

Some neighbors feel the charges should have been more severe. Troopers say the trooper on the scene used their training and experience in this crash investigation and applied charges they saw during this situation.

They did say if there would have been injuries to the rider, charges could have gone up from there.