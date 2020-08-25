‘Above Average Snowfall’; Farmers’ Almanac says Colorado will see cold, snowy winter

DENVER (KDVR) — The Farmers’ Almanac released its 2020-2021 winter extended outlook on Tuesday. If you love snow, it looks like this winter would be a dreamy one for you!

If you love the cold of winter, you’re going to love our forecast if you live in the northern half of the country. Our long-range forecast is calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies.

Last year, the Farmers’ Almanac said Colorado would see a “frigid and snowy winter, with an above-average amount of snow.”

The Farmers’ Almanac is calling this the “Winter of the Great Divide”.

I guess we will see how everything plays out.