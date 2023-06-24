DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Pridefest is underway at Civic Center Park and approximately 500,000 people are expected to participate. The two-day festival is the third largest in the country.

There are three stages for live entertainment, a parade, a 5K, plus hundreds of exhibitors and vendors.

DeMarcio has been the emcee for the last 21 years.

“We used to be lucky to get 50,000 people, and now we have 500,000 anticipated over the next few days. That’s just incredible,” DeMarcio said.

“To me, Pride means a chance to be who I am truly, authentically, for a day without having to think about, what does this mean in terms of my work, or my volunteer service, or my family life, it’s just me,” Katy, a festivalgoer, said.

“The theme for our event this year is ‘Be Proud Out Loud,'” Rex Fuller, the CEO of the Center on Colfax, said. The Center produces the event and PrideFest is its largest fundraiser of the year.

“Coming together with a sense of unity and supporting each other is really an important event for many, many people,” Fuller said.

The parade on Sunday morning is expected to have 15,000 people participating.

“I think it will be a really fun event with lots of color, lots of flash and funk and I think folks will really enjoy it,” Fuller said.

The Pride Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cheesman Park.