FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Fort Collins continue to patrol the parking lot around a Catholic Church that was vandalized early Saturday morning.

St. John XXIII, which sits near the Colorado State University campus, had its front doors defaced. The left door was spray-painted in red, with abortion-rights language. Windows on the right door were broken.

“It’s still nasty and gross to see vandalism like this,” said long-time parishioner Joe Arlinghaus, who was attending daily mass on Monday with his wife.

“When you wake up Saturday morning and all your friends on Facebook have a picture of red paint on the doors of your church,” he said.

Parishioners were alerted to the vandalism at masses on Saturday and Sunday morning. The doors have been fixed.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Fort Collins Police.