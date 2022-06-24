DENVER (KDVR) — After the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, returning the issue of abortion rights to the states, hundreds gathered in downtown Denver to rally in support of abortion rights.

Colorado codified the right to an abortion when Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in April. That was a move by state Democrats to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and access to reproductive health care in the state.

Colorado abortion providers could see bumps in out-of-state women seeking abortion access following the ruling, as the number of non-resident abortions has been rising in the last two years.

Friday’s Supreme Court decision will automatically trigger abortion bans in several nearby states. Several of those states already send large numbers of women into Colorado for abortions.