DENVER (KDVR) — A bill that aims to protect people who receive or provide abortion or gender-affirming health care is another step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 23-188 passed the House on Saturday. It’s now headed back to the Senate to consider amendments before it would head to Gov. Jared Polis for a final signature.

“Our bill codifies important protections for legally protected health care service to make sure our patients, providers and assistors are shielded from interstate prosecution, retaliation, and imprisonment,” bill sponsor Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, said in a statement.

People in states that have banned or severely limited abortion and gender-affirming care access often travel to Colorado for the services. The proposed bill creates a “shield law” for people involved in the care, including protections for out-of-state patients and providers, according to the Colorado Democrats.

3 abortion-related bills closer to becoming law

The measure bars Colorado from recognizing or enforcing civil lawsuits related to abortion and gender-affirming care, as states like Texas and Oklahoma have allowed through restrictive new laws. It also prohibits state employees from taking part in interstate investigations or releasing related health-care information.

“For many, having access to gender-affirming care is both life-saving and validating. This important legislation protects our privacy, prioritizes patients and providers over politics and upholds our fundamental rights to health care,” bill sponsor Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, said in a statement.

House lawmakers also advanced two other abortion-related bills on Saturday. Senate Bill 189 expands insurance coverage for abortions and other reproductive health care services. Senate Bill 190 bars deceptive advertising by anti-abortion pregnancy centers.

Saturday’s vote comes after days of debate on abortion-related bills in the legislature. Republicans brought amendments and arguments to the House floor on Thursday and Friday as lawmakers took up the bills. Democrats ultimately used a rule to restrict time on each measure to six hours of debate.