DENVER (KDVR) — If 2021 has felt like a wet year so far, that’s because it has been. It has been a welcome sight after the devastating drought and wildfires of 2020.

This weekend, Denver International Airport picked up 1.30 inches of rainfall.

The total rainfall for 2021 as of May 24 is 9.78 inches. In 2020, Denver received 8.74 inches of rain for the entire year.

Denver recorded its snowiest winter in 37 years last month after receiving 80.2 inches of snow.