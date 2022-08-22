AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A mother in Aurora is warning other parents after she said her daughter was almost abducted by a group of men while she was out for a walk.

“They targeted her on her walk ’cause they could block her in on either side,” said Jennifer, who wants to keep her last name anonymous for safety reasons.

Jennifer also didn’t want to share her daughter’s name for safety reasons. She said her 16-year-old daughter was out for a walk on Saturday night in the Southshore neighborhood in Aurora. She said while she was walking, her daughter saw a man with dark hair and wearing all navy blue, which made her feel uneasy.

“She had a gut feeling something isn’t right,” Jennifer said.

She said from there, her daughter crossed over to another part of the neighborhood and that is when she saw the man again.

“She looks up and sees the same man again wearing all blue and thought something isn’t right here,” Jennifer said.

At that point, Jennifer said another man also dressed in navy blue started approaching her daughter from another direction.

“Then a blue minivan rolls up. As it does, a door opens. Another man wearing all navy blue was inside, then the man from the left comes around and grabs her arm,” Jennifer said.

She said her daughter was able to free her arm from the man’s grip, spin around, jump a fence and take off running. Jennifer credits her daughter’s athleticism and awareness as what helped her make it home.

“I truly believe that’s what saved her life. My 11-year-old wouldn’t have survived that,” Jennifer said.

Did home surveillance cameras capture any evidence?

FOX31 reached out to the Aurora Police Department to learn more about the situation. They sent the following information:

Aurora Police were notified of a possible attempted abduction that occurred near 27300 Southshore Drive around 8:03 pm. The 16-year-old female spoke with officers and was offered resources. She was not injured during the incident. Officers checked the area for any video that might show the suspect/vehicle/or incident. Detectives and the Sergeant for Internet Crimes Against Children were notified. It is important to note that they handle all attempted abduction cases even if they are not involving the internet. We have no information that this particular case involves internet luring. The Detectives and Sergeant are actively working the case and have been since the beginning. There are still interviews to be completed. At this time, we have not found any videos that provide further evidence in relation to this case. Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich

Jennifer is asking other neighbors in the area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if the van was captured. She said she believes the people in the van were casing the neighborhood.

APD said if you have any information or video to call the non-emergency number at 303-627-3100 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.