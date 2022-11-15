DENVER (KDVR) — A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning at 15th near Stout Street.

FOX31 spoke with the victim’s mother, Michelle Bernard, who identified the pedestrian as her son, 28-year-old Aaron Curtis. She said a fun night out for her son and a friend turned into a nightmare when the two were crossing the street and were blind-sided by a driver, who then took off.

Bernard described her son as a writer of poetry, a budding hip-hop musician and an electrician who had a heart of gold and was eager to start school next year. Aaron and his friend, Mitch, attended a concert that night and were walking across the street when they both were hit by an SUV, according to Denver Police. The call came in around 4:26 a.m.

Bernard shared that she received a call from the hospital shortly before 5 a.m. and was told her son was involved in an accident. Once the family arrived, they were told Curtis had suffered multiple skull fractures and broken bones, and he had a lot of internal bleeding.

“They told us that they couldn’t save Aaron,” Bernard cried. “I don’t understand. I mean we spent our afternoon at the funeral home planning our son’s funeral. The least you can do is take responsibility for what you did.”

Mother pleads for information on son’s death

She added that she’s experienced heartbreak before, but never of this magnitude. She said there will forever be a void in her heart as she replays her son’s messages and rereads their last texts each day.

Denver Police released a photo of what they believe to be the suspect’s car. Since Saturday’s incident, the blue Ford SUV has been found, but no arrests have been made.

Bernard has a message for the driver.

“What you did took away our son,” Bernard said. “There’s absolutely no excuse for the selfishness of trying to protect yourself and leaving somebody lying in the road who you just hit, and not calling 911 so they could get immediate care.”

Bernard said Mitch, Aaron’s friend, was released from the hospital on Tuesday with a long road of physical therapy ahead of him. She added that her son was a big believer in angel numbers and will be laid to rest on 11/11/22.

She also added that Aaron had big dreams of becoming a musician and was set to make his debut on stage next month, Dec. 3, performing at the Roxy Theatre on Welton Street. Bernard said the venue is now honoring Aaron and playing his music at 7 p.m. to still celebrate his big moment.

If you know anything about the hit-and-run crash, you are urged to call call Denver Police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.