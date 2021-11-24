AAA will provide free rides home for impaired drivers over Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) – Tow to Go, a program created by AAA to keep impaired drivers off the road, will kick off in Denver metro area on Wednesday evening.

After receiving a call, a tow truck and Lyft driver will be sent out to pick up an impaired driver. The driver and vehicle will be taken to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

How to get a free, safe ride from AAA over the Thanksgiving holiday:

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride home.

Tow to Go is available from 6 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.mm Monday in the Denver-metro area.

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.

AAA will provide a confidential local ride for one person, via Lyft, and their vehicle within a 10-mile radius. AAA is unable to accomodate riders in emergency rescue vehicles at this time.

This service is limited to one passenger (1) per Lyft. Face masks or coverings are required in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance, as this program is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available during severe weather events.

“AAA is proud to bring this life-saving program to Colorado for Thanksgiving this year,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. “Millions of Americans will get behind the wheel this weekend, and we want to make sure they can get home safely, without driving, as a last resort.”