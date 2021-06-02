AAA starts offering online driving school in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer and, with it, the most dangerous time of year for young drivers, according to AAA Colorado. To help keep kids safe behind the wheel, they are now offering an online driver’s education course.

“We know that traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people between the ages of sixteen and nineteen,” said AAA public affairs regional director Skyler McKinley.

16 and 17 year old drivers are three times more likely to get into a fatal crash than an adult. If that was not enough, AAA says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day for teen drivers are the hundred deadliest days.

“The reason it’s so dangerous is because they have unstructured time, so instead of commuting to and from school as they might during a regular school year, teens are out on the road throughout the day,” McKinley said.

AAA says we have learned to do so much online, and now, that includes driver’s education. “For the first time in Colorado we are offering our drivers education product online and direct to consumers,” McKinley said.

The new online program will have the latest information on vehicle technology and roadway dangers. The 30 hour interactive course is approved by the state of Colorado for all classroom drivers education requirements.

“You still want to get out there with a driving school instructor, but what’s nice is now you can find those instructors after already having completed your thirty hour classroom course,” McKinley said.