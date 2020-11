DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 concerns are causing people to reconsider their travel plans during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects to see the lowest travel season in four years. In a AAA survey, 70% of people said they are either postponing or cancelling their Thanksgiving travel plans.

In Colorado, specifically, 34,000 people said they will travel by plane – a 45% decrease from last year.