AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Days before Thanksgiving, a fire tore through an Aurora family’s home, destroying almost everything.

The family told FOX31 that what the destructive fire spared can only be described as a sign from God: A picture of Jerusalem was left untouched by the blaze.

Five days after the fire tore through the home on East Layton Place, Renee Unruh is letting it all sink in.

“This is my mom’s house. She’s 70 years old,” Unruh said. “She’s also had a nest egg for her, us and her grandchildren.”

Saturday around noon, that changed for the family.

“A space heater tipped over and it was an older one and it caught on fire, which then caught the couch and blankets we tried to use to put it out,” Unruh said.

Colorful art left among the ashes

There’s not much left of the home where the family made memories for three decades.

“There is nothing but soot and piles of things to show for any of that, that’s the most devastating part about everything that we’re going through,” Unruh said.

Unruh’s sister, their two dogs and her mother, who uses a wheelchair to get around, all were able to escape the blaze.

“There’s no way to get her from upstairs to downstairs without someone getting hurt. It’s a blessing in itself that everyone made it out OK,” Unruh said.

Among the rubble left behind: this colorful picture of Jerusalem, which stood out from the ashes.

A colorful photo of Jerusalem was spared from a blaze that destroyed much of an Aurora home.

“The only one thing that survived was just a freak incident, a work of God to know there is hope, just like our father has gone and helped everyone rebuild and keeping that faith,” Unruh said.

Faith is what’s keeping her going. While Unruh is figuring out what comes next, she knows no matter what it is, she will face it together with her family.

“We are very thankful for our lives and our family being together,” Unruh said. “That’s what we’re thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Right now, Unruh’s mother, her sister and their two dogs are living with her about a mile down the road from where the fire happened. Renee has set up a GoFundMe to help recover some of their losses.