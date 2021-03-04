‘A whole lot of trouble and nothing in return!’; Thieves try to steal ATM in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies in Douglas County responded to an alarm at the Chase Bank on Lynnfield Drive where it was discovered that two unknown suspects had attempted to steal the bank’s outside ATM.

The two suspects attached one end of a chain to the ATM and the other to a stolen truck, but were unsuccessful in freeing the machine, according to police.

Police said that while the suspects fled the scene, they crashed the stolen vehicle into a parked car before taking off on foot.

If you recognize either of these suspects or have any information about this case, you are asked to call Detective Knoth at 303-784-7878.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also asks anyone living in the area with a security system to check and see if it captured anything that might be related to the attempted theft.