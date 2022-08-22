WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — It didn’t take William Prouty long to get in trouble with law enforcement after his release from jail last Tuesday.

William Prouty (Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The neighborhood hoarder who lives at 4245 Barr Lane was arrested by police Monday afternoon on suspicion of trespassing and violation of a protection order.

The Problem Solvers reported on neighborhood concerns about Prouty earlier this month, days before he was due to be released from the Adams County detention center.

The 55-year-old spent most of the summer in jail for domestic violence and other misdemeanor convictions. That time in jail allowed his family to hire a cleaning crew to remove all of the junk in his front and back yards.

Since his release from jail last week, neighbors told FOX31 Prouty has started hoarding new items that have been left outside on his property.

His latest arrest on Monday was related to his fence. Police say Prouty was attempting to fix a fence that borders 4265 Barr Lane but his protection order bars him from being on his neighbor’s property.

As result, Westminster Police arrested Prouty on counts of a protection order violation and for trespassing.