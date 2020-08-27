‘A total loss’; CPW predicts complete loss of fish population at eastern Colorado reservoir

JULESBERG, Colo (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a fish salvage at Jumbo Reservoir in Logan County as water levels continue to drop.

Jumbo Reservoir is a primary water source for farmers and ranchers in northeastern Colorado, where drought conditions continue to worsen.

“It’s expected that the water levels are going to be so low that there’s a possibility of a complete loss of all the fish,” says Jason Clay, a spokesperson for CPW.

The salvage suspends most fishing requirements, allowing anglers to catch and keep as many fish as they can.

“This isn’t one where you can save the population. In this case, we want to maximize the use of that resource so it doesn’t go to waste.”

Clay says CPW made efforts last week to save as many fish as possible. He says the reservoir has been restocked multiple times following similar events, including in 2006 and 2012.

“It’s a shame to lose a fishery like this,” he says. “It’s going to be short-term, and in the future we’ll work to build it back to what it was.”

Anglers can find more information on the fish salvage on CPW’s website