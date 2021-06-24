A taste of the 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a perfect day to get a little taste of Cheyenne Frontier Days in front of the Fox31 building on Thursday.

First, the great news, the 125th edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days is a go. One hundred percent, no restrictions – and that ain’t no bull.

“Very excited to be back open and welcome all of our friends back to Cheyenne,” said Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig.

Guitars, Cadillacs and country music are once again center stage. Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Kane Brown are a some of the stars that will appear.

“Full week of rodeo, night shows, bull riding, everything you could possibly want to do,” said Hirsig.

This year features a heartfelt tribute to Wyoming’s own rodeo champ and country music artist Chris LeDoux, who died after battling cancer.

“To rise to the top of those two professions, they have to be two of the toughest professions to be successful in one, let alone both,” said Hirsig.

Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop and Lady-in-Waiting Savanna Messenger were on hand, and on horse, as well.

“We represent the ‘Daddy of Em All’ all across the world. We’ve traveled to Canada, Pendleton, all over, trying to get people to come to our night shows,” said Bishop.

Throw in amazing entertainment, authentic western shopping and some big bad bulls and you got yourself a little taste of the Daddy of ‘Em All.