A Taste of Colorado returning Labor Day Weekend with a few changes

DENVER (KDVR) — A Taste of Colorado is returning this year on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4 – 6). This year’s event will be different than years past – the event will be held downtown-wide, it was previously held at Civic Center Park.

A Taste of Colorado celebrates local food, music, art and culture.

“We’re proud to bring Taste back as we emerge from the pandemic, this year in a new format that will be a true celebration of our city’s culture and everything that our city’s artists, musicians, and restauranteurs have to offer. Never has it been more important to highlight all things local, and we can’t wait to do just that alongside our community over Labor Day Weekend,” said Sharon Alton, Vice President of Downtown Experience at the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The Downtown Denver Partnership is looking for local artists and musicians to participate in the event.

Taste of Colorado’s Urban Art Showcase presented by the VF Foundation is seeking artists to design murals that capture Urban Adventure and Urban Exploration. Local artists can apply here.

Local bands and musicians interested in performing at Taste of Colorado are asked to submit an electronic promo kit to pat@patemerineproductions.com.

Local restaurants and eateries are also an integral part of Taste of Colorado, this year, restaurants with physical locations downtown have the opportunity to serve out of their existing location with no cost to participate. Interested restaurants should apply here.

All interested in being a part of Taste of Colorado are asked to submit their interest via the corresponding links by June 1.

To learn more about this years event, visit www.atasteofcolorado.com.