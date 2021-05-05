A second new site for SOS emergency housing announced in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Regis University announced it will provide one of two new locations for a Safe Outdoor Space and emergency housing facility.

The 19,000-square-foot temporary facility will be located in the parking lot at 50th Avenue and Federal.

The first two Safe Outdoor Spaces have operated in downtown Denver since December. Those two sites will close June 1 and be replaced by a site at Denver’s Park Hill United Methodist Church and the site at Regis.

The university partnered with Colorado Village Collaborative, the Saint Francis Center and the City and County of Denver.

“There are about 56 tents, all weather tents that have electricity, a bed, and WIFI, all those kinds of services, and then the Collaborative brings in food, showers, laundry and other public nonprofit services come in and provide counseling or other transitional services to help folks get to a job or find a job,” said Todd Cohen with Regis University.

“This aligns perfectly with our mission to serve others and to provide for the whole person. These are folks who are in a bad situation due to the pandemic and are lacking housing for a short time,” Cohen said.

Some neighbors like this plan. “I think it’s been great. It’s a lot of space,” said Eric Hart.

But other neighbors said they were concerned about safety, trash and property values.

Leaders at Regis say they toured the original sites and liked what they saw.

“We found it to be very safe, secure,” Cohen said.

For area residents interested in learning more, CVC will host an open house at an existing SOS site at 1595 Pearl Street in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on May 8. CVC will host two community information meetings via Zoom on May 15 and May 20. For information, visit coloradovillagecollaborative.org/safe-outdoor-space.