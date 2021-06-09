‘A regrettable mistake’: man accused of yard-sale robbery, assault, cleared of wrongdoing

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman at her yard sale over the weekend has been cleared of wrongdoing after police found the woman wrongly accused him of the theft.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that “the original allegations arose from a regrettable mistake and misunderstanding.”

The woman and her husband had accused Armando Valdez Gonzalez of stealing a bag the woman used to carry cash for the yard sale. When Gonzalez Valdez told them it was his bag, not theirs, the couple didn’t believe him and tried to stop him from leaving, the DA’s office said.

When Valdez Gonzalez tried to drive away, “the woman fell to the ground and sustained injuries as a result of the fall,” the DA’s office said.

Valdez Gonzalez then contacted police to tell them about the incident and showed his bag to police to review it, according to the DA’s office.

The woman who claimed the theft confirmed that the bag wasn’t hers. Her husband later told police that they had found their bag from the yard sale.