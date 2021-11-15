‘A public health crisis’: Aurora calls emergency meeting after 6 teens shot

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In response to Monday’s shooting of six Aurora Central High School students, officials called an emergency meeting.
Aurora officials called the emergency youth violence prevention meeting after the teens were shot in broad daylight at Nome Park. The meeting was organized a few hours later at Hoffman Public Library.
“What we have to recognize is that we are dealing with a public health crisis,” said Christina Amparan, manager of the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program.
Leaders of different faith-based organizations, including Struggle of Love Foundation, were represented at the meeting and discussed help for the families of the victims, as well as so-called safe havens for students.
Peace march planned
Amparan says community groups are planning a peace march for Friday, starting at North Middle School and ending at Nome Park. The time has not yet been determined.
