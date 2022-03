GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — After shutting its doors to tours for two years due to the pandemic, Molson Coors jump-started its Coors Brewery Tour Friday.

The 90-minute tours will feature several enhancements, including a new lounge and free samples throughout.

COVID precautions will be in place, including proof of vaccination for guests ages 6 and over and limited group sizes.

You can learn more about the changes here. You can make reservations for tours here.