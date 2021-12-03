A look around ‘lawless’ Union Station

DENVER (KDVR) — Union Station is known as “Denver’s Living Room,” but transit employees say it’s slowly dwindling into disrepute. This week, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have seen images of drug use, violence and other illegal activities.

Friday night, the Problem Solvers caught up with several people who admit to using drugs here.

“It’s a meth pipe,” one man showed us his paraphernalia, admitting he does drugs on the station’s property. “Like I said, I use methamphetamines for ADHD.”

This is all still happening in the wake of Mayor Michael Hancock’s statement on Friday surrounding the station’s recent stigma.

“Illegal drug use, public urination and unsafe loitering must not be allowed to continue,” he said. He also said police are increasing patrols in the area.

FOX31 saw that increase in presence there on Friday, even witnessing police arresting a man.

“There is a lot of, like, drug dealers and drug users and all that,” said Marcus Atencio, a frequent passenger of trains that go through Union Station. He said drug use there is tough to see but typical.

“I don’t mind it…that’s them doing them, and I know most of them come from a tough background,” Atencio said.

Another passenger who lives nearby said his safety has never been compromised, and he isn’t scared when walking through the station.

“I mean, they kind of keep to themselves,” said the man, who did not want to reveal his name.

FOX31 reached out to the Denver Police Department asking for an on-camera interview. They wouldn’t talk on camera but they did send us this statement saying in part: “DPD is committed to working with our City partners, residents, and visitors in the Union Station area to create and implement effective solutions to these challenges and address illegal activity.”