A look back at Denver’s most extreme Thanksgiving weather conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving week in Denver can bring a wide variety of weather, sometimes to the extreme. Looking back over the past few years, Thanksgiving has seen a little bit of everything in terms of the weather.

Just last year Denver only hit 40 degrees on Thanksgiving and saw a trace (below .1″) of snowfall. The year before in 2019, Denver only hit 23 degrees for an afternoon high temperature and had 7 inches of snow on the ground from a snowstorm the few days prior. It was mild, sunny, and dry in 2018.

This year’s Thanksgiving is expected to be in the mid-50s with sunshine and dry weather. It will be a seasonal and uneventful weather day in Denver.

The all-time warmest Thanksgiving in Denver was back in 1909 when the city hit 73 degrees. The coldest was in 1877 with a low temperature of -18 degrees.

In 1979, the record was broken for the deepest snow on the ground on Thanksgiving day with 14 inches of snow and the snowiest Thanksgiving in Denver was back in 1928 where 8.5 inches fell in the city.