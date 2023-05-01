DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are getting warmer and summer break is right around the corner. If you are planning summer travel or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.49, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.493
|$3.851
|$4.143
|$4.118
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.499
|$3.858
|$4.153
|$4.137
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.551
|$3.906
|$4.202
|$4.128
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.517
|$3.878
|$4.166
|$4.219
|Year Ago Avg.
|$4.029
|$4.363
|$4.662
|$5.219
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.61, which is down 5 cent since last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Sam’s Club– Arvada: $3.02
- Murphy Express– Denver: $3.03
- Murphy Express– Littleton: $3.03
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.03
- Costco– Aurora: $3.03
- Costco– Arvada: $3.03
- Shell– Denver (Evans Avenue): $3.03
- Circle K– Denver: $3.03
- Sam’s Club– Denver: $3.03
- Coalmine Gas Express– Littleton: $3.04
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.02.