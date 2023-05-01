DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are getting warmer and summer break is right around the corner. If you are planning summer travel or just need to fill up your gas tank, there is good news.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.49, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.493 $3.851 $4.143 $4.118 Yesterday Avg. $3.499 $3.858 $4.153 $4.137 Week Ago Avg. $3.551 $3.906 $4.202 $4.128 Month Ago Avg. $3.517 $3.878 $4.166 $4.219 Year Ago Avg. $4.029 $4.363 $4.662 $5.219 AAA. 5/1/2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.61, which is down 5 cent since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.02.